Oct. 03, 2022

  • The CDC has ended its practice of providing travel health notices for foreign nations related to COVID-19 risk as many countries are no longer providing enough data to make accurate assessments, Reuters reported.
  • The agency now says it will only post such a notice "for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country."
  • Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
  • In April, the CDC changed the COVID travel notice system with the biggest impact being that fewer countries ended up classified under the highest level of caution.

