CDC eliminates COVID travel health notices for countries
Oct. 03, 2022 5:30 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), AAL, LUV, UALJBLU, ALK, HA, SAVEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The CDC has ended its practice of providing travel health notices for foreign nations related to COVID-19 risk as many countries are no longer providing enough data to make accurate assessments, Reuters reported.
- The agency now says it will only post such a notice "for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country."
- Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
- In April, the CDC changed the COVID travel notice system with the biggest impact being that fewer countries ended up classified under the highest level of caution.
Comments (2)