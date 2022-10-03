FDA clears Oncternal to proceed with dose escalation study for lymphoma car-T therapy

Oct. 03, 2022

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biopharma Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had cleared it to proceed with a phase 1/2 dose escalation study of its car T-cell therapy ONCT-808 for the treatment of aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma ((B NHL)).
  • The company said it had got a 'Study May Proceed' letter from the FDA, 30 days after it submitted its investigational new drug application for the study.
  • "Our initial dose finding study will enroll patients with aggressive B NHL, including those that have failed prior CD19 therapy, which represent a significant unmet need in the market today," ONCT CEO James Breitmeyer said in a statement.
  • The company expects to start the trial in the coming months and anticipates presenting interim results at a scientific conference next year.
  • ONCT stock +4.1% to $1.01 after hours.

