Goldman Sachs Sentiment Indicator comes in negative for a near-record 31st straight week

Goldman Sachs’ Sentiment Indicator has flashed a negative reading for a near-record 31st straight week, which the firm says points to investors finally giving up on the idea of “TINA” – “There Is No Alternative” to stocks.

“Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from ‘TINA’ [to] ‘TARA’ (‘There Are Reasonable Alternatives’),” Goldman wrote in releasing its latest Sentiment Indicator reading.

The firm said the index came in at -1.1 during the latest seven-day period. That’s the 31st straight negative reading for the index – its longest downbeat stretch since a record 32-week pessimistic period that ran from approximately July 2015 to March 2016.

Goldman said any weekly reading of -1 or less “has historically signaled tactical equity market upside. However, this signal has been outweighed this year by a progressively challenging macro environment.”

The firm said a number of factors that the indicator tracks point to negative sentiment. For instance, hedge-fund leverage has dropped by 20 percentage points year to date to hit 65% vs. a previous 85%. Similarly, Goldman found that mutual funds have increased their cash allocations at the fastest clip since the Great Recession of 2009.

Meanwhile, the bank noted that Federal Reserve figures show retail investors’ equity allocations have fallen to 39% from more than 45% a few months ago.

Blame Rising Bond Yields

The bank said rising interest rates are perhaps the biggest factor driving investors’ reduced appetite for stocks. After all, Goldman noted that 12-month Treasury yields (US12M) are at 21-year high of about 4%, while corporate debt is paying above-average returns when compared to the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, the gap between EPS yield on the S&P 500 (SP500)(NYSEARCA:SPY) and real returns on 10-year U.S. Treasurys (US10Y) recently narrowed to its smallest spread since 2007.

Equity Allocations Still Have Room to Fall

Goldman added that while many investors have reduced their equity exposures this year, stock allocations nonetheless remain historically high – meaning they could drop even more.

“Both hedge funds and mutual funds remain highly exposed to equities relative to the past decade,” the bank wrote. “Similarly, household equity allocations stand at the 96th percentile since WWII, indicating further room to cut exposure should the macro environment continue to deteriorate.”

Goldman didn’t cite any particular bond holdings that investors are moving into. However, the industry’s largest U.S. Treasury ETFs include the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Broad bond ETFs include the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

