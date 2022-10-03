Inhibrx down 8% after announcing webcast for pathway for rare disease candidate
Oct. 03, 2022 5:58 PM ETInhibrx, Inc. (INBX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell 8% in after-hours trading Monday after announcing it will hold a webcast on Tuesday morning to discuss the regulatory pathway for INBRX-101 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
- AATD is an orphan disease affecting ~100K people in the US. It is characterized by low levels of the alpha-1 antitrypsin ("AAT") protein, which causes loss of lung tissue and function, and decreased life expectancy.
- INBRX-101 is a recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein designed to maintain levels of AAT with less frequent dosing compared to currently available therapies.
