AnPac Bio-Medical Science announces management changes
Oct. 03, 2022 6:00 PM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) announces that Mr. Haohan Xu has been appointed as a director of the board of directors, Co-Chairperson of the Board and Co-CEO of the company. Mr. Xu is the CEO of Apifiny Group
-
Ms. Xiaoyu Li has been appointed as a director of the Board and as CFO. Ms. Li has extensive experience in investor relations and investment. From May 2018 to August 2021, Ms. Li served as a director of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., where Ms. Li previously worked at the investor relations department from 2012 to 2013.
Mr. Tianruo (Robert) Pu has been appointed as a director of the
Comments