Noble Corp., Maersk Drilling complete merger

Oct. 03, 2022

Offshore driller Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) said Monday it completed its business combination with Maersk Drilling (OTCPK:AMKBY), with the companies now operating as a single organization as of October 3.

Noble (NE) said the combined company has one of the youngest and highest specification offshore drilling rig fleets in the industry, contract backlog of more than $4B, and a conservative balance sheet with low leverage and significant liquidity.

The company said it received preliminary commitments from a group of bank lenders for a $350M, three-year term loan to replace Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) existing facility with Danish Ship Finance.

Noble (NE) also said it expects to complete the $375M sale of five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling on October 5.

Noble (NE) shares look cheap based on next year's earnings and a favorable technical setup, Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

