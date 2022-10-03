Eni (NYSE:E) said Monday it is working with Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Austria's Gas Connect to restore Russian natural gas flows to Italy after supplies were blocked in an apparent dispute over regulatory changes in Austria.

The cutoff appeared to target just Italy, which gets Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) supplies from a pipeline that passes through Austria.

Italy once relied on Russia for 40% of its gas imports, but the country had slashed Russian gas imports to ~10% before the weekend halt, sourcing enough alternative gas supplies from North Africa to make up for any shortfalls this winter if Russia were to cut off supplies, Bloomberg reports.

Separately, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said gas had stopped leaking from three damaged Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, and that it might be possible to resume pumping gas through the remaining single line.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said the "B" line from Nord Stream 2 - which was completed but never activated - could still export gas to Europe, if a decision were made to start deliveries.

The cause of the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines remains unknown, with western countries and Russia blaming each other.