Tokyo core inflation increases at fastest pace in 30 yrs amid energy prices and a weak yen

Oct. 04, 2022 1:54 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The core consumer price index for the Ku-area of Tokyo in Japan jumped 2.8% to 102.7 points in September 2022 from a year earlier, accelerating at the fastest pace since 2014 as high raw material costs and a weak yen kept inflationary pressures elevated.
  • September's gain was the fastest since April 1992 when Tokyo saw core CPI rise 2.9 percent.
  • Tokyo’s core inflation rate, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, matched a consensus forecast and followed a 2.6% gain in August.
  • It exceeded the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the fourth straight month and could signal further acceleration for the whole country’s consumer prices in the coming months.
  • Still, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy despite rising inflation and a weakening yen as it sees external factors driving such trends, while domestic wage growth and consumption remain soft.
  • According to the BOJ's recent projections, core CPI is forecast to top 2 percent in the current business year until next March but will likely undershoot the target in both fiscal 2023 and 2024.
  • As higher input costs have already begun to weigh on corporate sentiment, however, Japanese firms expect to see a price increase of 2 percent or more next year, in three years from now, and in five years from now, the central bank's survey showed.

