Poshmark being acquired by Naver at $17.90/share or $1.2B enterprise value

Oct. 04, 2022 2:10 AM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH), NHNCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) for $17.90 in cash, representing an enterprise value of ~$1.2B.
  • This represents a premium of 15% to Poshmark's closing stock price as of October 3, 2022, a 34% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price, and a 48% premium to the 90-day volume weighted average price of Poshmark's shares.
  • The move expands and diversifies Naver’s leading e-commerce platform, strengthens its community with a global social network of younger users, and positions it to capitalize on the global online fashion re-commerce and sustainable economy opportunity.
  • The addition extends Poshmark’s leadership and capitalizes on changing consumer trends through new technology investments, international expansion, and category and product evolution.
  • Puruant to the closure, Poshmark will become a standalone U.S. subsidiary of Naver and will continue to be led by CEO Manish Chandra and Poshmark's current management team.
  • Poshmark will continue to operate under its existing brand, as well as maintain its employee base, Poshmark community, and headquarters in Redwood City, California.
  • The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.
  • The transaction is not contingent on any financing.
  • Shares of POSH are up 14.32% after-hours.

