BMW reports Q3 BMW brand deliveries up 3.2% y/y
Oct. 04, 2022 2:26 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) brand unit sales rose 3.2% Y/Y to 78,031 units in Q3 compared to the 75,619 vehicles sold in Q3 2021 amid increased availability of Battery Electric Vehicles and strength of sports activity vehicle lineup.
- BMW sets new quarterly benchmarks for sales of both battery electric (4,337) and plug-in hybrid electric deliveries (10,858 BEV & PHEV combined).
- BMW passenger car sales dropped 28.3% to 25,502 units for the quarter.
- BMW light truck sales rose 31.2% to 52,529 units for the quarter.
- MINI brand sales in the US totaled 7,178 vehicles in the Q3 of 2022, an increase of 11.4% vs the 6,445 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2021.
- The company’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 62% of sales year-to-date. In total, sales of Sports Activity Vehicles are up 16.6% through the first three quarters of the year.
- An all-new addition to the line-up, the hybrid-electric BMW XM, was unveiled at the end of September and will begin arriving in showrooms early next year.
