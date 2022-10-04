Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares slide on pricing $100.3M stock offering

Oct. 04, 2022 3:31 AM ETRocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares down 3.9% after-hours on pricing an underwritten public offering of 6.8M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.75/share for expected gross proceeds to be $100.3M.
  • All shares in the offering are to be sold by Rocket.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.02M shares of its common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2022.
  • Earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals slides over 6% after hours on $100M stock offering.

