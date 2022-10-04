Alfa Laval expands global partnership with Spirax Sarco
Oct. 04, 2022 3:56 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVY), ALFVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) enter global partnership pact with Spirax Sarco, a world leader in steam and thermal energy solutions for a wide range of industries.
- The integration will make Alfa Laval their preferred supplier of plate heat exchangers over the next three years.
- The expanded relationship has been further strengthened with this latest pact, which makes Alfa Laval a preferred supplier for their customers globally in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
- In wake of a long-term collaboration between the two companies which has seen Alfa Laval's heat exchangers successfully proving to be highly energy efficient and thereby contributing to Spirax Sarco's – and their customers' – sustainability targets.
