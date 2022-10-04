Jacobs bags National Grid Design & Project Services four-year framework

Oct. 04, 2022 4:39 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won the Design & Project Services four-year Framework with energy utility National Grid in the U.K. to support their full construction of the Electricity and Gas Transmission cycle.
  • The company will provide feasibility and survey works, front-end conceptual and detailed design, through to assurance, verification and commissioning services.
  • The contract covers 10 Lots across all National Grid's Transmission portfolio, including substations, overhead lines, onshore cables, high-voltage direct current (HVDC), protection control & cyber, gas, civils, multi-disciplinary design services, project services and design assurance.
  • Stock gets a Strong Buy rating from the Wall Street Analysts in contrast to Hold rating by SA Quant rating system.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.