Jacobs bags National Grid Design & Project Services four-year framework
Oct. 04, 2022 4:39 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won the Design & Project Services four-year Framework with energy utility National Grid in the U.K. to support their full construction of the Electricity and Gas Transmission cycle.
- The company will provide feasibility and survey works, front-end conceptual and detailed design, through to assurance, verification and commissioning services.
- The contract covers 10 Lots across all National Grid's Transmission portfolio, including substations, overhead lines, onshore cables, high-voltage direct current (HVDC), protection control & cyber, gas, civils, multi-disciplinary design services, project services and design assurance.
- Stock gets a Strong Buy rating from the Wall Street Analysts in contrast to Hold rating by SA Quant rating system.
