DexCom launches G7 glucose monitoring system in parts of Europe, Asia
Oct. 04, 2022 4:52 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said its Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system was now available for people with diabetes age two years and older in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong.
- The company is also working to launch G7 in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after, DexCom said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- DexCom noted that G7 sends real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device or receiver and there are no painful finger sticks or scanning requirement.
