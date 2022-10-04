DexCom launches G7 glucose monitoring system in parts of Europe, Asia

Oct. 04, 2022 4:52 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Word diabetes laid out from sugar isolated on a blue background

Tatiana/iStock via Getty Images

  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said its Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system was now available for people with diabetes age two years and older in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong.
  • The company is also working to launch G7 in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after, DexCom said in an Oct. 4 press release.
  • DexCom noted that G7 sends real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device or receiver and there are no painful finger sticks or scanning requirement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.