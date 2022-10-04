Realty Income prices $750M debt offering

Oct. 04, 2022

  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) priced a public offering of $750M of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 13, 2032.
  • The offering price was 99.879% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.641%.
  • In conjunction with the pricing, Realty executed a $600M U.S. Dollar-to-Euro 10-year cross currency swap, which led to an anticipated receipt of ~€612M in proceeds and an effective fixed-rate, Euro-denominated semi-annual yield to maturity of ~4.70%.
  • In addition, the company terminated forward starting interest rate swaps totaling $500M in notional value previously entered into, recognizing a cash settlement gain of ~$72M.
  • Giving effect to these transactions, Realty expects to recognize an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of ~3.93% on the overall transaction, including the recognition of the cash settlement gain.
  • Realty intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, debt repayment or repurchase, hedging instruments, and development/acquisition of properties.
  • This offering is expected to close on Oct. 13.

