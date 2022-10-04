Reserve Bank of Australia hikes rate by 25 bps, smaller than expected
Oct. 04, 2022 5:18 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- In a surprise move, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday has hiked interest rate for a sixth consecutive month by 25 bps - Reuters.
- It's the first time since May 2022 rates have risen less than 0.5%.
- RBA raised its cash rate to a nine-year peak of 2.60% from prior 2.35%, highest rate since July 2013.
- The board also increased the interest rate on exchange settlement balances by 25 bps to 2.5%.
- "Reflecting this, the Board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia," he added. "The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.
