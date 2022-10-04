Astellas, Pantherna expand collaboration on mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs
Oct. 04, 2022 5:45 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), ALPMFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Pantherna Therapeutics signed a new technology evaluation agreement to research on generating mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs using direct reprogramming (transdifferentiation).
- The agreement expands the scope of a prior contract for research, which the two companies signed in 2021, to include new target organ.
- Pantherna owns a platform of unique mRNA molecules (PTXmRNAs) for enhancing the efficiency of mRNA actions in the body, Astellas said in an Oct. 3 press release.
- Under the new agreement, Pantherna's mRNA platform and Astellas' drug discovery capabilities will be used to research on the generation of regenerative medicine programs for new target organ using a direct reprogramming approach.
- Astellas will be responsible for providing drug discovery ideas, preparing candidate compounds for technology evaluation, and undertake research aimed at developing this therapeutic modality, while Pantherna will be responsible for providing technical information and development support.
