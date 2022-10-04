Ryanair breaks September traffic record, up 49% Y/Y
Oct. 04, 2022 5:56 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Low-cost carrier Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) flew 15.9M passengers in the month of September, +49% Y/Y and +13% on pre-COVID levels.
- Load factor was 94% for the month vs. 81% year ago.
- However, this is down from August traffic of 16.9M passengers and a load factor of 96%.
- The company operated over 88,850 flights in September, down from 92,800 flights in August.
- On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic rose 209% in September to 153M passengers vs. 44M year ago and the load factor was 13% higher at 90%.
- The airline expects to fly 166.5M passengers in the year to the end of March, significantly ahead of its previous annual record of 149M reached before the pandemic brought the travel industry to a standstill.
- A quick look at past six months trend:
Comments