Acuity Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95 beats by $0.34, revenue of $1.11B beats by $30M
- Acuity Brands press release (NYSE:AYI): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.95 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $1.11B (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- ABL generated net sales of $1.06B, +11.4% Y/Y.
- "We continued to deliver strong results in the fiscal fourth quarter, concluding what has been a very good fiscal 2022,” stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. “We had strong demand across our end markets, and we demonstrated our ability to capture price and drive volume through product vitality and service in both our lighting and spaces businesses throughout this fiscal year."
