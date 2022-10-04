Broadstone reaffirms narrowed FY22 AFFO outlook

Oct. 04, 2022 6:16 AM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

REIT sign on economy background with graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) reaffirmed its outlook for full year 2022 and expects AFFO between $1.38 and $1.40 per share, which it had narrowed while reporting Q2 results on Aug. 3.

Consensus FFO Estimate for 2022 is $1.47.

The company said in an Oct. 4 release that the guidance range was based on certain assumptions, which include — investments in real estate properties between $900M and $1B, which has been revised higher (previously $700M to $800M); dispositions of real estate properties between $50M and $75M, which has been revised lower (previously $75M to $100M); and total cash general and administrative expenses in the range of $31M to $33M, which is unchanged.

"Exceptional capital markets execution during the quarter allowed us to lock in a cost of capital that accretively complements our robust pipeline of recently closed and under control opportunities as we move toward finishing 2022 on a strong note," said CEO Chris Czarnecki.

Broadstone noted that during Q3 it invested $204.5M in 28 properties at a weighted average initial cash capitalization rate of 6.5%.

Investments were heavily weighted towards industrial opportunities ($175.9M), with a smaller amount of restaurant ($12.8M), healthcare ($9.2M), and retail ($6.6M) transactions, the company added.

In Q3, the company sold one property for net proceeds of $1.7M.

Broadstone said that YTD, it completed investments worth $596.9M and currently has $368.5M of investment opportunities under control.

The company added that it collected 100% of base rents due for Q3 for all properties under lease, and its portfolio was 99.3% leased based on rentable square footage, with three of 790 total properties vacant and not subject to a lease as of quarter end.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.