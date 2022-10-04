CURO Group Holdings subsidiary Flexiti upsizes C$535M revolving warehouse credit facility
Oct. 04, 2022 6:21 AM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) wholly owned subsidiary Flexiti Financial has upsized its revolving warehouse credit facility from C$500M to C$535M and extended its maturity.
- Combined with its pre-existing C$527M securitization facility, Flexiti has access to over C$1B in capital to fund its rapidly growing consumer receivables portfolio and help meet the increasing demand for loans from Canadian consumers.
“In June of this year, Flexiti reached $2 billion in lifetime loan originations. We have seen continuous, significant growth in our originations. This renewed warehouse facility also broadens our banking relationships, lowers our cost of funds and continues to demonstrate the investment community’s confidence in our business model and growth opportunities.” said Peter Kalen, founder and CEO of Flexiti.
