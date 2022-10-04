Bluebird, Real Endpoints team up to increase access to pricey gene therapy Zynteglo
Oct. 04, 2022 6:44 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Real Endpoints said it is collaboration with bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to provide multiple health plans with access to an outcomes-based agreement for β-thalassemia gene therapy Zynteglo through the Real Endpoints (RE) Marketplace.
- Zynteglo, which is approved to treat patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular blood transfusions, is priced at $2.8M for a one-time therapy, making it the most expensive treatment in history.
- Real noted that these plans cover ~16M people in the U.S.
- Through a single contract, the plans in RE Marketplace can take immediate advantage of bluebird's agreement, which offers rebates of up to 80% if treatment with Zynteglo does not enable a patient to achieve and maintain transfusion independence in two years following therapy, Real said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- "The plans in RE Marketplace are thrilled to be able to easily access bluebird’s innovative risk-sharing agreement, which speeds the delivery of both clinical and economic innovations," said Real's Chief Clinical Officer Jane Barlow.
- BLUE +2.77% to $6.30 premarket
