Bluebird, Real Endpoints team up to increase access to pricey gene therapy Zynteglo

Oct. 04, 2022 6:44 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

DNA strand carrying biological information. Background.

dinn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Real Endpoints said it is collaboration with bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to provide multiple health plans with access to an outcomes-based agreement for β-thalassemia gene therapy Zynteglo through the Real Endpoints (RE) Marketplace.
  • Zynteglo, which is approved to treat patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular blood transfusions, is priced at $2.8M for a one-time therapy, making it the most expensive treatment in history.
  • Real noted that these plans cover ~16M people in the U.S.
  • Through a single contract, the plans in RE Marketplace can take immediate advantage of bluebird's agreement, which offers rebates of up to 80% if treatment with Zynteglo does not enable a patient to achieve and maintain transfusion independence in two years following therapy, Real said in an Oct. 4 press release.
  • "The plans in RE Marketplace are thrilled to be able to easily access bluebird’s innovative risk-sharing agreement, which speeds the delivery of both clinical and economic innovations," said Real's Chief Clinical Officer Jane Barlow.
  • BLUE +2.77% to $6.30 premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.