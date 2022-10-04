Chamath Palihapitiya cuts stake in Clover Health to under 5%
Oct. 04, 2022 6:47 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)IPOD, IPOFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chamath Palihapitiya referred to as "SPAC King," has lowered his ownership in health insurer Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to 4.99%, a regulatory filing submitted by the company on Tuesday indicates.
- The Franklin, Tennessee-based firm made its public debut in early 2021 in a SPAC merger with Social Capital Hedosophia, led by the venture capitalist.
- According to the CLOV's latest 13D filing, Palihapitiya has sold 11.3M company shares in seven transactions from Sep. 27 – Oct. 03 "to allow the recognition of related tax losses."
- In September, Palihapitiya said he was closing down two SPAC vehicles, Social Capital Hedosophia VI (IPOF) and Social Capital IV (IPOD), after failing to find suitable targets to take public due to issues with valuation and volatility.
