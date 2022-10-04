Hut 8 Mining stock gains on increasing Bitcoin holdings by 277 in September
Oct. 04, 2022 6:51 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), HUT:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) has increased Bitcoin holdings by 277 in the period ending September 30 at an average rate of 9.2 bitcoin per day.
- Total Bitcoin balance held in reserve as of September 30 is 8,388, which at current prices would be valued at about $167.6M.
- The company produced 90.2 BTC/EH in September.
- "We continue to add to our Bitcoin on balance sheet, which is the largest unencumbered, self-mined stack of any publicly-traded mining company," said Jaime Leverton, CEO. "As we head into the fourth quarter with strong momentum, we are focused on optimizing our Bitcoin mining operations while growing our high performance computing business, which includes potentially leveraging our GPU machines to provide AI, Machine Learning, or VFX rendering services to customers, and mining the next most profitable Proof of Work digital asset during idle time."
- Shares up 4% PM.
- The stock gained ~5% over the period of one month, while bitcoin up 1%.
