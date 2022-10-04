Vacasa lands hold rating from Deutsche Bank in first ratings look
Oct. 04, 2022 6:52 AM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) with a Hold rating.
Analyst Lee Horowitz said that Vacasa (VCSA) is a victim of a market that has no interest in supporting currently unprofitable SPACs due to the thin trading floats, unproven long-term operating margins, and recession demand risk.
While the firm believes that the company represents a high quality growth asset, but the SPAC headwinds and variability around near-term estimates keep it on the sidelines.
Deutsche Bank assigned a price target of $3 to VCSA.
The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on VCSA is also flashing Hold.
Comments