Vacasa lands hold rating from Deutsche Bank in first ratings look

Oct. 04, 2022 6:52 AM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) with a Hold rating. 

Analyst Lee Horowitz said that Vacasa (VCSA) is a victim of a market that has no interest in supporting currently unprofitable SPACs due to the thin trading floats, unproven long-term operating margins, and recession demand risk.

While the firm believes that the company represents a high quality growth asset, but the SPAC headwinds and variability around near-term estimates keep it on the sidelines.

Deutsche Bank assigned a price target of $3 to VCSA.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on VCSA is also flashing Hold.

