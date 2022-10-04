Cathie Wood bought the dip in TSLA after large selloff

Oct. 04, 2022 6:59 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), ARKK, ARKWBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments

Cathie Wood bought the dip, regarding shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). TSLA experienced its largest drop in four months as it closed lower on Monday by 8.6%. The CEO and CIO of ARK Invest purchased a little more than 130,000 shares of the electric vehicle giant across two of her actively managed exchange traded funds in response.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), the firm’s flagship fund bought 108,380 shares of Musk’s TSLA, which equated to roughly a $26.27M market valuation.

At the same time Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) scooped up 23,833 shares of Tesla, which equaled a market value of approximately $5.77M.

Both ARKK and ARKW identify TSLA as the fund’s number one holding. ARKK has a 9.63% portfolio position in TSLA giving the stock a market value of $783.53M, while ARKW has a 9.13% stake in the EV maker, which totals a market valuation of $109.47M.

The selling pressures followed Tesla on Monday after the company reported Q3 deliveries that were below expectations.

Premarket price action: ARKK +4% and TSLA +3.7%.

Year-to-date price action: ARKK -60.9%, ARKW -61.7%, and TSLA -39.4%.

In related ARK Invest news, Wood’s ARKK attracted over $400M of capital inflows in the month of September, despite the fact that the fund concluded the month in negative trading territory.

