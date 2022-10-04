Digihost announces 52% Y/Y increase in quarterly bitcoin production

Oct. 04, 2022 6:56 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), DGHI:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 69.84 BTC leading to total holdings of 160.86 BTC at September end which is worth ~$3.13M based on a BTC price of $19,432 as of September 30, 2022.
  • In the first nine months of 2022 it mined ~591 BTC, exceeding full year 2021 BTC production by ~14%.
  • It mined ~69.76 more BTC in Q3 2022 compared to prior year quarter, representing year-over-year quarterly increase of 52%.
  • Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH worth ~$1.33M based on an ETH price of $1,328 as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of ~$4.46M as of September 30, 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had ~$3M of cash; cash and liquid assets stood at ~$7.46M.

