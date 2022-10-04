Accenture integrates with Mars on global manufacturing operations
Oct. 04, 2022 7:01 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has collaborated with Mars to transform and modernize its global manufacturing operations with artificial intelligence, cloud, edge technology and digital twins.
- Both firms have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020.
- Per the terms of new pact, both parties will work together to apply digital twin technology and models to the company’s manufacturing facilities globally.
- The move enables, Mars factory line operators real-time insights into current and predictive performance.
- In next two years, both firms aims to create a new cloud platform for manufacturing applications, data and artificial intelligence to lay the foundation for its vision of the “Factory of the Future.”
- The new platform will provide next-generation robotics, AI and automation capabilities at the edge to make Mars manufacturing operations.
Comments