Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced Tuesday that its breast cancer therapy Alzenna in combination with FDA-approved prostate cancer medicine Xtandi achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The two-part TALAPRO-2 study enrolled 1,095 patients with mCRPC, and one group comprised 380 patients with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations in their cancer.

According to topline data, the trial met the primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival ((rPFS)) compared to placebo plus Xtandi with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement irrespective of HRR gene mutations.

There was a favorable trend in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival, a metric indicating the proportion of patients whose tumor is destroyed or significantly reduced by a drug. However, the data were not yet mature at the time of the analysis.

The safety of the combination therapy was found to be consistent with the known safety profile of each medication.

“These data highlight the potential for TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI, if approved, to become a new standard of care for mCRPC, irrespective of HRR gene mutation status,” said Chris Boshoff, Pfizer’s (PFE) Chief Development Officer, Oncology and Rare Disease. The company plans to share the data with global regulators.

Xtandi marketed by Pfizer (PFE) in partnership with Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma added $1.2B revenue in 2021 with ~16% YoY growth globally.