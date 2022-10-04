The Biden administration has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural gas exports this winter, as it seeks to avoid exacerbating energy shortages in Europe, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The U.S. committed to deliver 15B cm more of liquefied natural gas to Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has surpassed that goal, and further White House discussions have reiterated support for ongoing exports, according to the report.

Biden administration officials are said to be bracing for the prospect that inflation-fatigued Americans will pay high home heating bills this winter.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (UNL), (FCG), (BOIL)

U.S. natural gas futures fell on Monday to their lowest settlement in 12 weeks.