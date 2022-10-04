Poshmark buyout sends ThredUp, Wayfair and Rent the Runway higher as well

Oct. 04, 2022

The apparel resale market was jolted by the acquisition of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) by South Korean search giant Naver for $1.2B.

The deal price of $17.90 marked a 15% premium over Poshmark's (POSH) closing price. Poshmark will continue to operate under its existing brand after the deal closes.

Naver said the acquisition will expand and diversify its e-commerce platform, strengthens its community with a global social network of younger users, and positions it to capitalize on the global online fashion re-commerce and sustainable economy opportunity.

Across the resale sector, shares of ThredUP (TDUP) moved 3.87% higher in premarket trading and Rent the Runway (RENT) gained 3.66%. The RealReal (REAL) rallied 4.88% and Stitch Fix (SFIX) rose 1.38%.

Other e-commerce stocks moving higher following the deal included Wayfair (W) +3.37% and Revolve Group (RVLV) +3.35%.

