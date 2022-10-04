Quanergy Systems gains on announcing a 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Oct. 04, 2022 7:20 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock.
The trading on a split-adjusted basis will commence on the NYSE on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Further, as a result of the reverse stock split, the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the company’s (i) 7,520,000 private warrants originally issued in a private placement in connection with the IPO of CITIC Capital Acquisition and (ii) 13,799,987 warrants originally issued in the IPO of CCAC and traded on the NYSE under the symbol QNGY.WS, will be also be reduced at a ratio of 1-for-20.
- The exercise price of each warrant will increase from $11.50/share to $230/share.
- The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the company’s per share trading price and bring the company into compliance with the NYSE’s listing requirement regarding minimum share price.
- Shares are trading up 4.41% premarket.
Comments