TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock gained sharply in premarket trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo analyst James Monigan outlined a “Buy” thesis for the stock.

He explained his belief that the Canadian transportation company’s current multiple is reflective of “underappreciated earnings power” and leaves the stock well beyond what Monigan believes is an appropriate price. Ahead of earnings results later this month, Monigan said estimates remain stubbornly low. Longer term, he added that strong cash flow generation should support increased share buybacks.

“We believe that TFI International’s consensus EPS estimates, both near and long term, are low and do not reflect the cost-driven profit growth or the return of meaningful amounts of capital through the buyback,” Monigan wrote. “More broadly, the power of TFI’s M&A model and its potential within transportation are underappreciated by the Street.”

He added that the company’s investor day in November should provide more clarity on the company’s long-term strategy and highlight its ability to succeed in a difficult market environment at present. After this point, the bull case is likely to be more broadly appreciated, Monigan expects.

“Longer term, as investors gain clarity on 2023-24 across 2H22, we believe that a cost-driven earnings growth story such as TFI’s will outperform,” he concluded. “Generally, we believe that investors will favor higher quality operators in more challenging environments. Thus, we see the potential for meaningful upside for TFI shares as the macroeconomic outlook stabilizes.”

As such, he assigned an $111 price target and a "Buy" rating to the stock. Shares of TFI International (TFII) rose 3.74% in early premarket action on Tuesday.

