Materion announces $20M in investments in Massachusetts facility
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is investing more than $20M in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
The investments will significantly broaden capacity for materials used in semiconductor chip manufacturing and facilitate the continued development of products to support the logic and advanced chips found in today’s most powerful electronic devices.
The Newton facility utilizes proprietary technology and extensive material science know-how to deliver tantalum- and niobium- based premium products and services for the semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets.
“As a result of the dedication and commitment of our newly combined team, this acquisition has exceeded our expectations on a number of fronts and accelerated our transformation into a leading global provider of high-tech electronic materials solutions aligned with some of the most compelling global megatrends. As our expanded base of semiconductor customers continues to address demand for faster and more connected products everywhere, we are looking forward to serving them with expanded capacity and technical expertise.” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO
Comments