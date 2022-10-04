Welltower (NYSE:WELL) said Tuesday it now expects Q3 normalized FFO per share trending below its $0.82-$0.87 guidance due to the delayed disbursement of funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a business update, the seniors housing REIT expects to recognize ~$2.4M from the HHS Provider Relief Fund during the quarter vs. the $7M assumed in its guidance.

For Q3, higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar are expected to reduce normalized by an additional ~$0.005 per share, mainly driven by the change in foreign exchange rates, vs. ~$0.03 in Q2 2022 and ~$0.04 in Q3 2021.

In its senior housing operating portfolio, Welltower (WELL) expects Q3 Y/Y occupancy growth to be in line with its previous expectation of ~+400 basis points.

For Q4, the company expects an additional ~$0.03 per share headwind compared with Q3 2022 resulting from higher interest rates (~$0.02 per share) and the stronger U.S. dollar (~$0.01 per share), assuming the forward interest rate curve and exchange rates remain at current levels.

In August, Welltower (WELL) issued Q3 guidance that was lower than the average analyst estimate after posting better-than-expected Q2 results.