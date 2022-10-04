Sidus Space gains on securing over $1.9M new purchase orders in 3Q22
Oct. 04, 2022 7:44 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) has received a combined total of over $1.9M in new purchase orders for space and defense hardware and services supporting multiple customers in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The multiple Q3 2022 purchase orders awarded indicates sustained growth of the company’s space and defense hardware manufacturing revenue stream.
- “Space and defense hardware manufacturing is an important component of our full-stack offering and has proven to be a steady revenue stream for Sidus as we work to bring additional offerings to market. As a comprehensive space-as-a-service company, our space and defense hardware manufacturing capability is a critical component that supports many of the larger projects and programs within the space ecosystem. Sidus Space has over ten years of experience manufacturing, assembling and testing space hardware with space flight heritage. In response to our sustained manufacturing growth, we are exploring options for expanding our capacity including the possibility of additional shifts.” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO.
- Shares are trading up 4.07% premarket.
