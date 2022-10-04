Ginkgo stock rises on acquisition of French biotech Altar
Oct. 04, 2022 7:49 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) acquired French biotech Altar which has developed an adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform.
- Altar is specialized in developing microorganisms for industrial applications and its technology automates ALE and offers capability to adapt microorganisms to the conditions required by industrial companies for their competitive utilization at commercial scale, Ginkgo said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- Altar's automated ALE instruments will be integrated into Ginkgo's Foundry to serve customers across food and beverage, biofuels, biomaterials, cosmetics, animal health and human health applications, among others.
- "We founded Altar to increase the feasibility and reduce time-to-market for bio-manufactured products," said Altar CEO Simon Trancart.
- By adding Altar's ALE platform to Ginkgo's existing strain engineering capabilities, the company expects to routinely engineer target phenotypes which can be selected based on their improved growth properties under defined process conditions.
- Ginkgo noted that it had previously collaborated with Altar on customer programs.
- DNA +4.46% to $3.28 premarket Oct. 4
Comments