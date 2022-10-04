Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.6% and Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +1.8% pre-market Tuesday, following yesterday's respective 11.3% and 7.3% gains, as aluminum and copper futures continue to rise as the U.S. dollar extended its decline.

In data released Monday, the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of U.S. factory activity tumbled to its lowest in more than two years in September, causing the dollar to retreat.

There is also speculation that China's government may start relaxing its strict approach to containing the COVID-19 virus.

According to Bloomberg, benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange +0.6% to $7,550/ton after breaching but failing to hold above the $7,650/ton 21-day moving average, while aluminum +2.3% to $2,276/ton, and zinc, tin, lead and nickel also traded higher; Chinese markets are closed for the Golden Week holidays.

ETFs: (COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF), (JJU)

Other potentially relevant tickers include (RIO), (BHP), (VALE), (CENX), (SCCO), (TECK), (HBM), (OTCPK:FQVLF)

Alcoa (AA) is "a better company now with streamlined operations, much lower demand, and a plan to reduce money-losing operations," Leo Nelissen writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.