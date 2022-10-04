GXO Logistics gains regulatory approval in the UK for Clipper acquisition

Oct. 04, 2022 7:55 AM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of the Leeds, UK-based Clipper Logistics plc (OTCPK:CLPLF) in the latter’s home market on Tuesday.

“As one company, we expect to accelerate growth by expanding our geographic presence in key markets and verticals, bolstering our roster of blue-chip customers and enhancing the breadth of innovative warehouse capabilities we provide,” GXO CEO Malcolm Wilson said. “We share a commitment to ESG, providing an exceptional customer experience and harnessing technology to improve efficiency, productivity and employee safety. Being a great fit culturally will underpin our future success and make for a seamless integration.”

The acquisition adds 50 sites, 10M sq. feet, and 10K employees to GXO’s current capabilities, the press release states. The combination also expands GXO’s footprint to Germany and Poland.

Read more on the details of the deal, first announced in February.

