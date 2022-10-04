HSBC explores the sale of HSBC Bank Canada, as part of its options

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) said Tuesday it's considering the sale of its bank in Canada, a move that comes after its largest shareholder that has asked the bank to explore its options such as spinning off its Asian business.

The process is at an early stage and no decisions have been made, the company said in an emailed statement to Seeking Alpha.

"We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada," a company spokesperson said. "Amongst the options being explored is a potential sale of HSBC Group’s (HSBC) 100% equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada."

The company spokesperson pointed out that HSBC Bank Canada is a strong business and is the country's "leading international bank."

The Canadian bank had total assets of C$125.0B, while HSBC Plc (HSBC) had total assets of $2.99T. (US$91.7B) at the end of Q3. HSBC Bank Canada, which started in 1981, is the country's seventh largest bank, the company said on its website.

In May, HSBC (HSBC) met with Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY), its largest shareholder to discuss options that included a spinoff of its Asian operations.