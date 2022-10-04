RealReal is tipped by Needham as next M&A target in apparel resale sector

Oct. 04, 2022 8:00 AM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)POSHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

The acquisition of Poshmark (POSH) by Naver has raised the prospect of more M&A in the beat-up apparel resale sector.

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva thinks RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is the likeliest resale retailer to attract an offer.

Andreeva noted that REAL has had an interim Co-CEO structure since founder Julie Wainwright stepped down from her role as CEO, Chairperson and member of the board in June. She thinks REAL think could be a target of a larger retailer/brand looking to enter resale space with the authentication automation arguably an advantage.

Shares of The RealReal (REAL) moved up 5.56% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

