Everi Holdings to acquire certain assets of Venuetize
Oct. 04, 2022 8:01 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) to acquire certain strategic assets of Venuetize to expand its addressable market beyond the casino gaming industry for the first time and broaden its range of mobile capabilities to its established gaming customers through an agreement.
- Venuetize is a privately owned innovator of mobile-first technologies.
- The move will enhance Everi's player loyalty and guest engagement technology capabilities and expand addressable market beyond casino gaming industry.
- The deal is anticipated to close within 30 days and will be funded from existing cash on hand.
- Pursuant to the deal, Venuetize's experienced team will join Everi.
