Hero Technologies sells shares to finance 10-acre Michigan property purchase
Oct. 04, 2022 8:05 AM ETHero Technologies Inc. (HENC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis company Hero Technologies (OTCQB:HENC) is financing the purchase of a 10-acre property in Vassar, Michigan, through a sale of its common stock.
- The company has sold 2M shares at $0.05 per share and raised $100K for the down payment, related costs and general corporate purposes.
- A remaining payment of $65K in down payment needs to be made to take possession of the Vassar property.
- The company's Michigan unit, BlackBox Systems and Technologies, plans to use the property as its base of cannabis operations.
- Source: Press Release
