Oct. 04, 2022 8:13 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Traders At The Chicago Mercantile React To Weekend"s Financial News

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume accelerated 36% to 25.7M contracts in September, representing the exchange's highest ADV on record for that month, it said Tuesday.
  • September's increase was driven by equity index ADV and foreign exchange ADV, turning in 9.4M contracts and 1.5M contracts, respectively, both achieving all-time record monthly ADV.
  • Elsewhere, interest rate ADV gained 28% Y/Y to 11.3M contracts during the month.
  • Options ADV of 4.76M contracts, a Y/Y jump of 45%.
  • Agricultural ADV of 1.2M contracts increased 9% from a year earlier.
  • And metals ADV rose 20% to 525K contracts.
