CME Group ADV climbs to 25.7M in September, highest on record for that month
Oct. 04, 2022 8:13 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume accelerated 36% to 25.7M contracts in September, representing the exchange's highest ADV on record for that month, it said Tuesday.
- September's increase was driven by equity index ADV and foreign exchange ADV, turning in 9.4M contracts and 1.5M contracts, respectively, both achieving all-time record monthly ADV.
- Elsewhere, interest rate ADV gained 28% Y/Y to 11.3M contracts during the month.
- Options ADV of 4.76M contracts, a Y/Y jump of 45%.
- Agricultural ADV of 1.2M contracts increased 9% from a year earlier.
- And metals ADV rose 20% to 525K contracts.
- Previously, (Sep. 2) CME Group ADV climbs 22% in August, with equity index ADV up 55%.
