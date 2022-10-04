4 stocks to watch on Tuesday: Rivian, Nvidia and more

The futures are pointing to another rally at the start of Tuesday's trading, building on the sharp rebound that marked the previous day. Amid the overall upbeat tone, here are a few stocks to watch on Tuesday:

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) received a boost in premarket trading after the company revealed its Q3 deliveries total and backed its forecast for the full year. Specifically, the EV maker said it delivered 6,584 vehicles in the quarter and remained on track for 25K deliveries for the full year. Shares jumped about 9% on the news.

An analyst's upgrade prompted premarket buying in Domino's Pizza (DPZ). Shares of the fast-food chain rose 3% after UBS raised its rating to Buy from Neutral. The firm said it viewed concerns about DPZ demand weakness as "overblown" with potential upside catalysts for the stock.

Acuity Brands (AYI) reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations. Revenue surged 12% to reach $1.11B. Based on the earnings results, shares of lighting and building management firm climbed 5% in premarket action.

Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it will stop its operations in Russia. "After previously suspending shipments to the country, we had continued to maintain our office to support our employees and their families. With recent developments, we can no longer operate effectively there," Nvidia said to Reuters.

The recent rally in the stock market has inspired chatter about a potential bottom in the stock market.