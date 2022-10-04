Autolus stock rises on Bristol Myers contract for use of safety switch with cell therapies

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) signed an agreement to use Autolus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AUTL) proprietary RQR8 safety switch for certain cell therapy programs on a target-by-target basis to treat cancer.

Safety switches are designed to allow the use of pharmacological agents to selectively eliminate a cell therapy if a patient experiences severe adverse side effects from the treatment, Bristol Myers said in an Oct. 4 press release.

Autolus' RQR8 switch works by administration with rituximab, sold as Rituxan by Roche and Biogen.

"Safety switches are critical to the future of our field of advanced cell therapies. They allow us to develop approaches that are designed to significantly improve patient outcomes, whilst at the same time incorporating the potential to reduce the risk of severe adverse side effects from the treatment," Autolus Chief Scientific Office Martin Pule.

Under the agreement, BMY will pay Autolus an upfront payment for access to the RQR8 safety switch for the initial set of cell therapy programs. Bristol Myers will also have an option to incorporate the RQR8 safety switch in additional cell therapy programs and if it does, Autolus will be eligible for near term option exercise fees and development milestone payments.

In addition, Autolus would be entitled to receive royalties on net sales of any of the products which use the RQR8 safety switch.

