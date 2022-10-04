Adient strikes strategic deal with VC firm to help ramp up mobility initiatives

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced a strategic partnership with venture capital firm EnerTech Capital, a venture capital firm focused on emerging technologies and business models in the mobility space.

The auto supplier expects the partnership to provide it with significant opportunities to benefit from insights into trends in mobility and give it curated access to high-tech companies focused on automotive technologies that can help enhance its products and operations.

The plan is for Adient (ADNT) to leverage EnerTech's significant global mobility network to help identify new opportunities or start-up companies aiming to advance innovation in product, process and systems technologies supporting electrification and other new mobility initiatives.

"This strategic partnership will allow us to continue to offer state-of-the art solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow, expanding our expertise and insight into EVs, NEVs and other future mobility trends," noted Adient CEO Doug Del Grosso on the partnership.