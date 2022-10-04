Cidara spikes on $11M milestone payment from partner Mundipharma
Oct. 04, 2022 8:22 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) gained over 8% pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that British drugmaker Mundipharma paid $11.1M as a milestone payment under a 2019 licensing deal.
- The payment follows the acceptance of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for rezafungin by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a treatment for fungal diseases candidemia and invasive candidiasis.
- While CDTX has rights for rezafungin in Japan, the company has sold the U.S. commercial rights for the drug to Melinta Therapeutics and rights for all other territories to Mundipharma.
- Chief Executive Jeffrey Stein said that his company remains on track to receive up to ~$108M in milestone payments as additional non-dilutive capital from partners subject to the accomplishment of events scheduled for the next two years.
