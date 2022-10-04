Atlas Air takes delivery of new boeing 747-8 freighter
Oct. 04, 2022 8:30 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) has announced that it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 Freighter.
- As previously announced, this is the second of four new 747-8 Freighters ordered by Atlas Air in 2021 and these are the last 747-8 Freighters ever to be produced by Boeing.
- The 747-8F is providing 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F.
- The 747-8 is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability in production, which will serve the long-term needs of the airfreight market.
