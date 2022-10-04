TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) said Tuesday it is starting pre-construction activities for its first Canadian solar power project, the Saddlebrook project in Alberta.

The company said it plans to spend C$146M on the project, which will have the capacity to generate 81 MW, enough energy to power 20K homes each year; construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

TC Energy (TRP) said it has obtained all regulatory approvals and permits for the hybrid solar generation facility, which when combined with a flow battery energy storage system, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Alberta.

The company has acquired more than 400 MW of renewable power via power purchase agreements in Alberta in the past two years.

TC Energy (TRP) is "a large Canadian midstream company that's seeing respectable growth" and pays a 6%-plus dividend yield, Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.